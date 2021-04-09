Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.21

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.21 and last traded at $94.07, with a volume of 238897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.18.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Maximus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $52,330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.