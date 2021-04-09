McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.05

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.05 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 31.90 ($0.42). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 393,966 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,532.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

