McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.62. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92. The stock has a market cap of C$17.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

