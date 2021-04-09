McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of McGrath RentCorp worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,682,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

MGRC opened at $80.44 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

