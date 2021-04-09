McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of McKesson worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $318,658,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,543,000 after acquiring an additional 91,341 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $189.47 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

