MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 417.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 139,247 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 93,017 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.