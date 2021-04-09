MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MITC) Trading 0.8% Higher

MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MITC) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.59. 25,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 222,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITC)

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering.

