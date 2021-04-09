Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.72. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 69,741 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

