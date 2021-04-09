Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.51

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.51 and traded as high as C$7.45. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$7.42, with a volume of 83,507 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$230.81 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.51.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

