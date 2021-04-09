Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by First American Bank

First American Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 56,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,371. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

