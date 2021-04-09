MEET.ONE Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.25 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 422.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $32.25 million and approximately $24,542.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 331.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.00315318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00757986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,374.96 or 1.00507948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.11 or 0.00739919 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

