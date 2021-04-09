MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Up 46.1% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 820.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $12.80 million and $21,859.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00287684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.00772640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.48 or 0.99895797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.27 or 0.00724714 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.