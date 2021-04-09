Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEGGF. BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Panmure Gordon cut Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MEGGF stock remained flat at $$6.75 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

