Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Sells £13,535.10 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 7.30 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 480.10 ($6.27). The company had a trading volume of 913,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,475. Meggitt PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.75 ($6.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 396.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 348.33 ($4.55).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

