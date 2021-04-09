Melissa D. Smith Sells 43,568 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $9,584,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.31. 126,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $234.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

