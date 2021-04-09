Meme (MEME) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $2,707.45 or 0.04628820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $75.81 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.69 or 0.00464494 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005294 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00029999 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

