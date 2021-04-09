Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $2,857.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.86 or 0.00460716 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.54 or 0.04653522 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

