MenaPay Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $1,848.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00084364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.98 or 0.00621124 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038039 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

