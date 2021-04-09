MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,724.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,588.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,924.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,559.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,533.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $517.01 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

