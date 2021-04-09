Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 4.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. 253,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,978,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

