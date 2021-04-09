Merculet Market Capitalization Hits $13.73 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and approximately $244,184.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00290593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.54 or 0.00775658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,690.04 or 1.00373338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00737992 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,320,782,271 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

