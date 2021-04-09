Mercury Price Up 8.7% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $3,394.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

