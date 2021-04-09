Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $92,000.00 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $75.21. 5,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,350. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,340 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

