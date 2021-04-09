Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up to $74.45

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.45, but opened at $77.89. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $76.16, with a volume of 113 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at $20,638,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,802 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

