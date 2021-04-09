Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Insider Mark Verbiest Buys 10,000 Shares

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) insider Mark Verbiest bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.27 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,700.00 ($37,642.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Get Meridian Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Meridian Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.62%.

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity and gas. The company generates electricity through hydro power stations and wind farms located in New Zealand and Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. It sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brands.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.