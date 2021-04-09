Meridian Network (LOCK) One Day Volume Hits $523,996.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $523,996.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

