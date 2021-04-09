Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.74

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.74 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 214557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 31,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.