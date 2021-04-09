Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Trading Up 0.6%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 4,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 13,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.