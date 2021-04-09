Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,387 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust accounts for 7.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.09% of Mesabi Trust worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 347,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 182,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 125,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

Shares of MSB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,129. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

