Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.76. Mesoblast shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MESO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

