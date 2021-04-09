Metal Price Tops $5.27 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $345.49 million and approximately $56.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00009023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00048170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00084432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00620543 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

