Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Hits $0.0019

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $39.22 million and approximately $734,528.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002569 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

