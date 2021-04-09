Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.10 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $6.95 or 0.00011837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009081 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

