Metronome (MET) Market Cap Reaches $36.76 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Metronome has a market cap of $36.76 million and approximately $175,753.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00005424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00294888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00774045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.16 or 1.00284221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00733593 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,935,291 coins and its circulating supply is 11,601,342 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

