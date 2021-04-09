Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MTPOF opened at $0.99 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

About Metropolitan Bank & Trust

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

The Fly

