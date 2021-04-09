Micromines (MICRO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Micromines has a total market cap of $158,893.60 and $286.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00292061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.08 or 0.00773439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,668.14 or 1.00593545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00742990 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.