Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Professional Planning’s 3rd Largest Position

Professional Planning increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 60,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $4,757,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $189,854,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $253.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.17. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $254.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

