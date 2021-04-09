MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $690.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,751.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $737.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.74. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

