MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $690.12

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $690.12, but opened at $707.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $713.00, with a volume of 3,056 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $737.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,875.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

