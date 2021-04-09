Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.34. 3,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

