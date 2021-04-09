MiL.k Tops One Day Trading Volume of $151,134.00 (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $2.64 or 0.00004524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $206.38 million and approximately $151,134.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00297465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00775771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,707.95 or 1.00589325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.20 or 0.00742233 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

