Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Trading Down 19.9%

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) shares dropped 19.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 19,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.