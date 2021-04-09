Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.85

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10). Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 15,893,452 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of £63.92 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Minds + Machines Group Company Profile (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

