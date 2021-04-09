Minter Network (BIP) Trading Up 108.5% Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 108.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $100.72 million and $1.41 million worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00318041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,946,514,176 coins and its circulating supply is 3,741,304,609 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

