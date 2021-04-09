Minter Network Price Tops $0.0276 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 111.3% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $103.00 million and $1.62 million worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,943,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,738,310,433 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

