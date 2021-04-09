MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0029

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $539,629.09 and $4,020.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,152.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.13 or 0.03546050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.43 or 0.00384214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.61 or 0.01094718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.24 or 0.00481897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.84 or 0.00450264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00336632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00032163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003589 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.