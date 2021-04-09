Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$22.16. 54,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$22.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.47.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

