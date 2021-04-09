Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $372,237.00

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for $226.81 or 0.00386881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $27.11 million and $372,237.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00294483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.00771839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.33 or 0.99987790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.60 or 0.00720847 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 119,513 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

