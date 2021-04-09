Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Price Reaches $226.45 on Exchanges

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for about $226.45 or 0.00383626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $27.61 million and approximately $364,926.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Alibaba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00318041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.00756443 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,823.99 or 0.99651068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.00741918 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 121,939 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Alibaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Alibaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.