Mirrored Apple Price Tops $134.31 on Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $30.80 million and $219,327.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $134.31 or 0.00227455 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00313879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00756181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,102.03 or 1.00088084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00735140 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 229,321 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

